Coachella Valley’s Flex Premier 12U Flag Football Team Heads to NFL Flag Football Championships

A group of young flag football athletes from the Coachella Valley is getting the opportunity of a lifetime this week, traveling to Indiana to compete against some of the best youth flag football teams in the country at the NFL Flag Football Championships.

The Flex Premier 12U team is made up of some of the top young flag football talent the Coachella Valley has to offer. The squad will also have the honor of representing the Los Angeles Rams organization at the national tournament.

The team has spent the summer preparing for the opportunity, competing in showcase tournaments and building momentum with several strong finishes along the way.

For the coaches and players, this trip is about more than just competing. It's an opportunity for a group of young athletes from the Coachella Valley to travel together, practice together, stay together, and test themselves against elite competition from across the country.

One of the team's coaches reflected on the growth the program has made since its first trip to nationals.

"The first time, we didn't have too good of luck. We didn't know what to expect, but we got better each time. So, we have high hopes this time," the coach said.

Now, with more experience under their belts and a successful summer of preparation behind them, Flex Premier is ready for its latest challenge.

The NFL Flag Football Championships begin Thursday and run through Sunday. The young athletes will look to make the Coachella Valley and the Los Angeles Rams organization proud as they compete for a national championship.

NBC Palm Springs will continue to provide updates throughout the tournament.