CVS Pharmacies Now Fill Prescriptions for Dogs and Cats

CVS Pharmacy announced Tuesday that customers can now fill common prescription medications for their dogs and cats at its locations nationwide, including antibiotics, allergy medication, flea and tick control, insulin, and pain relievers.

Pet owners just need a written prescription, or they can have their vet contact the pharmacy directly. From there, the medication can be picked up in-store or delivered, if it qualifies.

The change means pet prescriptions can now be added to a person's CVS.com profile and managed through the CVS Health app, the same way people already manage their own prescriptions. That includes automatic refills and prescription syncing, so pet owners don't have to keep track of refill dates separately.

CVS says more features are coming in the next few months, including the ability for vets to send prescriptions electronically instead of relying on paper scripts. People can check availability and see which medications qualify at cvs.com/content/pharmacy/pet-meds.



