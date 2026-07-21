Disneyland Ranked America's Most Popular Amusement Park

California is home to two of the nation's top-ranked amusement parks, according to a new study.

The report by Sudoku Bliss ranks Disneyland in Anaheim as America's most popular amusement park. Universal Studios Hollywood also made the list, coming in at number three.

The rankings were based on online search volume, social media engagement, and TripAdvisor reviews.

Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, claimed the number two spot, while Florida was home to six of the top 10 amusement parks in the nationwide rankings.