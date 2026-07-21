France Passes Social Media Ban for Children Under 15, First in European Union

France Becomes First EU Country to Ban Social Media for Children Under 15

France has approved a ban preventing children under the age of 15 from using social media platforms, making it the first country in the European Union to establish a nationwide minimum age requirement.

French lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the measure Tuesday, a policy strongly supported by President Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to sign it into law.

“Social media will be banned for children under 15 starting this school year,” Macron said following the vote.

The law is expected to take effect during the upcoming school year in September.

France Targets Social Media Use Among Children

French officials say the goal of the law is to protect children from potential harms linked to social media, including addictive design features, harmful content, and the impact of recommendation algorithms.

Macron previously argued that children’s emotions and attention should not be manipulated by social media companies or algorithms.

The legislation will also restrict advertising aimed at children, including promotions from influencers. Social media advertisements will be required to include a warning stating that the platforms are “dangerous products for children under 15.”

Age Verification Remains a Major Challenge

One of the biggest questions surrounding the new law is how social media companies will verify users’ ages.

The French government has promised to implement age-control measures, but officials have not yet detailed exactly how platforms will prevent children from creating accounts.

France’s digital communications regulator, Arcom, will oversee enforcement of the new rules, which are expected to apply to major social media platforms.

TikTok Use Among French Teens Raises Concerns

According to Arcom, French teenagers between ages 12 and 17 spend an average of 1 hour and 21 minutes per day on TikTok.

The regulator has raised concerns that recommendation algorithms can repeatedly expose young users to extreme or harmful content.

Social media companies have said they already have safety measures designed to protect younger users.

Other Countries Consider Social Media Restrictions

France’s move follows similar efforts around the world.

Australia became the first country to ban social media access for children under 16. The United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, and Denmark have also explored or announced plans for minimum age restrictions.

European officials have increasingly pushed for stronger online protections for children, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying social media platforms should be treated with the same safety expectations applied to other products used by children.

Parents Support, Critics Raise Concerns

Many French parents welcomed the new restrictions, saying existing parental controls are often easy for children to bypass.

Some teenagers, however, expressed concerns that social media can also provide educational resources, communication, and access to information.

Critics of the law argue that restrictions could affect free expression and that governments should focus more on forcing platforms to improve content moderation and safety features.

Supporters say the law represents a broader shift in how governments address children’s access to digital platforms.

France’s decision could influence future social media regulations across Europe as lawmakers continue debating how to balance online access, privacy, and child protection.