Hollywood Minute: Point Break Returns, Lewis Pullman Lands New Role, Jimmy Buffett Album Coming

Fans of classic films and music have plenty to look forward to.

Point Break, starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, is returning to theaters for its 35th anniversary.

The remastered version will be shown August 16 and 19 and will include a special introduction from surfing legend Matt Archbold, who helped teach the cast to surf.

Meanwhile, actor Lewis Pullman has signed on for another major project. In addition to his upcoming roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Spaceballs: The New One, Pullman will star alongside Julia Garner in the new Apple TV+ crime series Guilty Creatures, based on the true crime book Guilty Creatures: Sex, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida.

And for music fans, the Coral Reefer Band says a posthumous Jimmy Buffett album is on the way. Longtime collaborator Mac McAnally says the project will feature mostly unreleased material from the late Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who died in 2023. No title or release date has been announced.