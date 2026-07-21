Jackie the Big Bear Bald Eagle Shows Progress During Critical Recovery

There is an update on Jackie, the beloved Big Bear bald eagle who is recovering under specialized care at the Ojai Raptor Center.

The nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley says veterinarians are continuing tests to determine what is causing Jackie's anemia and kidney inflammation.

After she was found in the water, concerns were raised that she may have been injured by fishing equipment or other debris. However, X-rays showed no signs of fishing hooks, sinkers or other metal objects in her body.

Officials say Jackie has shown encouraging signs during her recovery. Veterinarians report she has more energy, is eating well with some assistance and even picked up food on her own.

Staff members also say Jackie is standing and perching, signs that show she is continuing to fight through her illness.

Despite those improvements, the Ojai Raptor Center says Jackie's condition remains critical and her case is still considered serious. Veterinary teams continue closely monitoring her progress while completing additional evaluations.

The center also thanked supporters who have donated to help with Jackie's ongoing care and the organization's wildlife rescue efforts.

Updates on Jackie's condition will continue to be shared as more information becomes available.