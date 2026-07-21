Malcolm-Jamal Warner Widow Sues His Mother Over $1.2 Million Estate Dispute

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Widow Files Lawsuit Against His Mother Over $1.2 Million Estate Dispute

One year after the death of actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, his widow has filed a lawsuit against his mother, alleging she is owed more than $1.2 million from agreements made during Warner’s marriage.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in DeKalb County Superior Court in Georgia by Tenisha Warner against Pamela Warner, who is listed in court documents as the successor trustee of the Warner family trust.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for playing Theodore Huxtable on the hit 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” died on July 20, 2025, in a drowning accident while vacationing in Costa Rica. He was 54 years old.

Widow Claims Funds Were Owed Under Agreements

According to the lawsuit, Tenisha Warner says her late husband agreed to several financial commitments that were never completed.

The claims include:

A $1 million life insurance policy naming her as beneficiary

Annual anniversary payments totaling more than $50,000

Retirement contributions through a Roth IRA

A monthly salary arrangement for her work as his chief of staff

The lawsuit states the total amount allegedly owed is at least $1,276,042.46, plus interest, attorney fees, and legal costs.

The financial terms were also included in the couple’s prenuptial agreement, which was attached to the lawsuit.

Widow Says Actor Was Updating Estate Plans

In a statement provided through her attorney, Tenisha Warner said she spent the past year attempting to privately resolve issues surrounding her husband’s estate while honoring what she believes were his final wishes.

She said Malcolm-Jamal Warner intended to provide for her and their daughter but was unable to complete a new estate plan before his death.

Warner said she is now raising their daughter as a single parent and filed the lawsuit to protect their rights before legal deadlines expired.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Mother Honors Son’s Memory

Pamela Warner has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

On the one-year anniversary of her son’s death, she shared a tribute on his memorial social media account, reflecting on the grief of losing her child.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner kept his wife and daughter’s identities private during his lifetime. After his death, Tenisha Warner shared a tribute honoring her husband and announced a business venture created in his memory.

The legal dispute now centers on Warner’s estate, trust, and financial agreements as his family continues to navigate the aftermath of his death.