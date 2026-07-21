Motorcyclists Invited to Skills and Safety Event at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway

Motorcyclists looking to sharpen their riding skills and improve safety on the road are invited to take part in an upcoming training event at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway in Desert Center.

Compact Octane will host its end-of-summer riding event on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6, offering riders the opportunity to practice in a controlled environment with guidance from experienced instructors.

Organizers emphasize that the event is not a race, but rather a rider education program designed to help participants build confidence and improve their motorcycle handling skills.

Throughout the two-day event, riders will participate in on-track sessions covering braking techniques, traction control, body positioning and overall riding fundamentals. Professional coaching, track inspections and safety guidance will also be provided.

The event is open to riders 18 years of age and older who have at least six months of riding experience. Participants of all skill levels are encouraged to attend, whether they are looking to refine their techniques or gain additional confidence behind the handlebars.

Organizers say the goal is to help riders become safer and more skilled motorcyclists while enjoying the experience of riding on a professional raceway in a supportive, educational setting.