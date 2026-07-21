New Private School to Open in Palm Desert After Palm Valley Closure

A new private school is preparing to welcome students to the Coachella Valley following the closure of Palm Valley School.

Valley Independent Preparatory School is set to open August 31 in Palm Desert. The school is being launched by Palm Valley parents and former faculty after Palm Valley School in Rancho Mirage abruptly announced it would close in May.

The new campus will be located on the St. Margaret's campus along Highway 74 and will serve students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

Organizers say preserving small class sizes and a nurturing learning environment has been a top priority as they work to continue the educational experience many families were seeking.

Enrollment is now open for families interested in the new private school option for the upcoming fall semester.