Palm Springs Swim Center Renovation Moves Forward After Historic Review

The Palm Springs Swim Center is moving closer to a major renovation after the Historic Site Preservation Board voted unanimously to allow the city to proceed with plans to replace the facility's existing office building.

Board members voted to take no action on upgrading the building's historic designation, allowing the city to move forward with standard permitting for the demolition process.

City staff said the 1975 building no longer reflects its original design and does not meet the criteria required for historic significance.

The planned renovation would include a new lifeguard office, updated locker rooms and additional facility improvements. Officials say both the men's and women's restrooms will be renovated, while new all-gender restrooms will also be added.

The project is also expected to include ADA improvements throughout the site, helping make the facility more accessible for all visitors.

City officials say the upgrades will create more opportunities for swim meets, community programs and classes by improving the overall functionality of the facility.

However, the board's decision does not mean the proposed redesign shown in project renderings has received final approval. Additional city review and permitting steps are still required before construction can begin.