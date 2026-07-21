Road Work on Avenida Caballeros Starts This Week

Drivers on N. Avenida Caballeros in Palm Springs should expect intermittent lane closures starting this week as crews investigate utility lines buried under the road.

Crews working for the city will be digging test holes along the stretch of Avenida Caballeros between Francis Drive and Vista Chino from July 21 through July 31. Crews will use specialized equipment to excavate the ground and pinpoint where existing utilities sit, information the city needs before it can design a new storm drain line for the area, known as Storm Drain Line 6.

Work will run 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The city says drivers should plan for intermittent lane closures during those hours through the end of the month. No timeline has been announced yet for when construction on the storm drain itself would begin.