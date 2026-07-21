Speaker Mike Johnson Calls for Ban on Members of Congress Dating House Staffers

Speaker Mike Johnson Calls for Ban on Congress Members Dating House Staffers

House Speaker Mike Johnson says members of Congress should be prohibited from having romantic relationships with House staffers, even when those employees do not work directly for the lawmakers involved.

Johnson addressed the issue Tuesday during a news conference, saying he believes the rule should apply across the House of Representatives.

“I can’t believe it would be acceptable in any situation,” Johnson said, arguing that Congress should follow workplace standards similar to those used in corporate America.

Debate Over Congressional Dating Rules

The issue has become a major topic on Capitol Hill as lawmakers consider reforms aimed at preventing sexual harassment and improving workplace protections in Congress.

A bipartisan working group has been developing proposals focused on creating a safer and more professional environment for congressional employees.

Current House rules already prohibit members from pursuing romantic or sexual relationships with employees who work in their own offices. Johnson’s position would expand that restriction to include all House staff.

Lawmakers Push for Broader Ethics Reform

Supporters of the expanded ban say the power imbalance between elected officials and congressional employees can create situations where staff members feel pressured or vulnerable, regardless of which office they work for.

Democratic Women’s Caucus Chair Teresa Leger Fernandez supported Johnson’s position, saying the prohibition should apply to all staff members.

Critics of the proposal have argued that consensual relationships between lawmakers and staffers who work elsewhere in the Capitol complex should not necessarily be regulated by Congress.

They point to concerns about personal freedoms, especially as more younger and single lawmakers serve in Washington.

Congressional Accountability Debate Continues

The bipartisan working group is also examining broader issues, including training requirements, reporting procedures, retaliation protections, and consequences for lawmakers who violate workplace standards.

Republican Rep. Kat Cammack said lawmakers have reached significant agreement on some reforms but that accountability remains one of the most difficult issues.

The debate comes as Congress continues discussions about how to balance workplace protections with the fact that members of Congress are elected representatives.

Johnson’s support for a broader ban could add momentum to efforts to change House rules governing relationships between lawmakers and staff.