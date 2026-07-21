Suspect Arrested After $30,000 Home Depot Theft Investigation in Coachella Valley

A theft investigation has led to one arrest and the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise from Home Depot stores.

According to the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office Robbery Burglary Suppression Team identified a suspect connected to more than $30,000 in thefts from Home Depot locations across the Coachella Valley and parts of Los Angeles.

Investigators say they recovered more than $7,000 worth of stolen merchandise, which has since been returned to Home Depot.

The suspect was arrested and is facing multiple theft-related charges.

Authorities say the investigation was focused on identifying individuals responsible for organized retail theft and recovering stolen property.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office did not release additional details about the suspect or the specific stores involved. The investigation remains ongoing.