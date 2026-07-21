Suspect Arrested in $30,000 Regional Home Depot Theft Investigation

A theft investigation has resulted in one arrest and the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise.

According to the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station, the Riverside County Sheriff's Robbery Burglary Suppression Team identified a suspect connected to more than $30,000 in thefts from Home Depot stores across the Coachella Valley and parts of Los Angeles.

During the investigation, deputies recovered more than $7,000 worth of stolen merchandise, which has since been returned to Home Depot.

The suspect was arrested and is facing multiple theft-related charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.