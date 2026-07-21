Talking with Thalia: Local Recovery Center Helping Women Overcome Addiction

Soroptimist House of Hope is helping women overcome drug and alcohol addiction by providing free residential treatment in a supportive, home-like environment. Executive Director Nicole Yingling says the nonprofit six-bed facility offers therapy, substance use counseling, parenting classes, job readiness support, and assistance with medical and dental care to help women rebuild their lives. Women with Medi-Cal can access treatment by calling the 1-800-SU-CARES line for an assessment and requesting placement at the facility.

The organization is expanding after receiving a $5.2 million grant to transform a 4.75-acre property in Sky Valley into a new 14-bed residential treatment center. The current facility will be converted into a detox center, allowing Soroptimist House of Hope to serve even more women in need. The program also supports mothers by coordinating supervised visits and working closely with Child Protective Services to help families reunite. Yingling's message to those struggling with addiction is simple: help is available, recovery is possible, and there is hope.