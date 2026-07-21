Temecula Wineries Adapt as Global Wine Sales Decline

Temecula Valley wineries are adapting as the global wine industry faces slowing sales.

Industry leaders cite a combination of tariffs, climate change, increased competition and changing consumer habits, with more people choosing to drink less alcohol than in previous years.

Staff at Akash Winery say the slowdown is encouraging wineries to rethink the traditional tasting room experience. Many are adding non-alcoholic beverage options, partnering with local breweries, hosting more events and expanding their facilities to attract larger groups.

The winery recently expanded its event space to accommodate gatherings of up to 150 guests, responding to growing demand for weddings, celebrations and corporate events.

According to industry reports, wineries lost an estimated $1.2 billion in sales last year.

Despite the challenges, winery staff say sparkling wine remains a bright spot, with demand continuing to grow.

Rather than competing with one another, many Temecula wineries are also collaborating to promote the region as a destination, saying a stronger wine country benefits everyone involved.