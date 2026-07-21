There's No Place Like Palm Canyon Theatre's 'Wizard of Oz'

If you've been looking for the perfect excuse to spend an evening with the family, you might want to follow the Yellow Brick Road straight to the Palm Canyon Theatre. Their production of The Wizard of Oz is exactly what you'd hope for—a fun, heartwarming trip back to one of the most beloved stories ever told.

Based on John Kane's acclaimed stage adaptation, the show stays remarkably faithful to the classic 1939 movie. That means all the songs you grew up with are here, including Somewhere Over the Rainbow, We're Off to See the Wizard, and Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead. Whether you're seeing it for the first time or the fiftieth, those tunes still have a way of putting a smile on your face.

Ava Tethal delivers a sweet, sincere performance as Dorothy, capturing both the wonder and uncertainty of a young girl searching for home. Along the way, Noah Wahlberg, Timothy Rathke, and Christian Quevedo bring plenty of charm, humor, and heart as the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion. Tara Howard's soaring voice makes Glinda unforgettable, while Christine Michele has a blast chewing the scenery as the Wicked Witch. Paul Grant provides laughs in multiple roles, and the supporting cast keeps the energy high from beginning to end.

The costumes are colorful and eye-catching, the choreography keeps things moving, and director David Brooks does a terrific job balancing nostalgia with fresh touches that make the production feel lively without straying too far from the original. The children's ensemble steals plenty of scenes, and it's obvious everyone on stage is having just as much fun as the audience.

Perhaps the best part of the evening is watching families experience the show together. Kids are completely captivated, while adults get to relive a little piece of their childhood. It's one of those productions that reminds you why live theater is so special.

Bottom line? If you're looking for a feel-good night filled with music, laughter, and a little bit of magic, The Wizard of Oz at Palm Canyon Theatre is well worth the trip. After all, there's still no place like home.