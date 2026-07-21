Trump Announces 50% Tariffs on Canadian Cars, Dairy and Alcohol

President Trump announced new 50% tariffs against Canada on Monday, targeting three types of goods: cars, dairy and alcohol.

A senior administration official said the tariffs are payback for what the White House calls "discriminatory actions" Canada has taken against U.S. products, after Canada retaliated against earlier U.S. tariffs. Trump signed the tariffs into action using Section 338 of the 1930 Trade Act.

The official was clear that the tariffs have nothing to do with the wildfires currently burning in Canada. However, they said Trump has asked his aides to look into additional tariffs against the country because smoke from those fires is hurting air quality in the U.S.

The administration has not released the official's name or title, and an effective date for the new tariffs has not been announced.



