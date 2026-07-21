Trump Threatens Iran With Retaliation as Pentagon Names Two Soldiers Killed in Jordan Attack

The Pentagon has released the names of two American soldiers killed in an Iranian strike on a U.S. base in Jordan, and President Trump says he plans to meet their bodies when they arrive back in the United States.

The soldiers killed were 25-year-old First Lt. Tyler James Feehan of Hawaii, where flags are now flying at half-staff, and 19-year-old Pvt. Isabella Gonzales of Texas, where members of her hometown American Legion post are honoring her.

Trump is promising to hit back hard. "Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!" he wrote.

Overnight, U.S. forces carried out a tenth straight night of strikes against Iran. Video from the base where Feehan and Gonzales served shows missiles being intercepted and explosions on the ground, though it's not clear whether that footage is from the attack that killed them Friday. U.S. Central Command says a third service member is missing, and the military is working to identify remains found at the site.

Central Command also said a separate American service member was killed in northern Iraq this week while dealing with an Iranian drone, during what the military called a "controlled detonation."

Democrats in Congress say they'll push for answers about what the war is costing, both in damage to American facilities and in American lives. "The loss of life and the injuries to the men and women of our armed forces. But more importantly, where are we headed?" said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware.

A senior administration official told NBC News the conflict has entered a period of uncertainty, with the ceasefire now collapsed. Both the U.S. and Iran are signaling they're open to negotiating, even as military strikes continue to escalate and Trump weighs his next move under growing pressure.



