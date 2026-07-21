Two Palm Desert Businesses Team Up on a New Cocktail to Beat the Summer Slowdown

Two Palm Desert businesses have found a way to bring in customers during the slow summer months, by mixing their menus together.

Haystack Coffee and Kitchen 86 teamed up to create the Haystack No. 86, an espresso martini made with Haystack's signature cold brew. The drink is the result of the two businesses combining forces for what they're calling one special experience.

Elena Espinoza, who owns Haystack Coffee, said the partnership is helping introduce her brand to new customers, something she says matters most once the snowbirds leave for the season. "It's super important to support each other when we're all down," Espinoza said. "So it's better to lift each other's arms up when we're both tired."

The Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce organized the collaboration. The Chamber says pairing businesses together opens up new opportunities for everyone involved, with Haystack promoting Kitchen 86 and Kitchen 86 promoting Haystack, sending customers to spots they may never have tried otherwise.

Kitchen 86 will serve the Haystack No. 86 through the end of the month, though it could become a permanent menu item. The Chamber says more collaborations between local businesses are already in the works.



