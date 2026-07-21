US Military Identifies 3 Service Members Killed in Iranian Strikes in Jordan and Iraq

US Military Identifies 3 Service Members Killed in Iranian Attacks in Jordan and Iraq

The U.S. Department of Defense has identified three American service members killed in separate incidents involving Iranian attacks in Jordan and Iraq.

Two soldiers were killed during an Iranian strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, while a third service member died during a controlled detonation of a downed Iranian drone in Iraq.

Two Soldiers Killed in Jordan Attack

The Pentagon identified the two soldiers killed in the Jordan attack as:

1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25

Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19



Officials said the two were killed during Friday’s attack on the U.S. military facility in Jordan.

Gonzales, from Carrollton, Texas, died Friday. Feehan, who enlisted in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, but primarily lived in Georgia, died Saturday, according to the Defense Department.

Feehan’s parents released a statement saying they were “completely heartbroken and devastated” by the loss of their son.

They said Feehan was preparing to get married after returning from his deployment and described him as someone who lived life fully during his 25 years.

Soldier Killed During Drone Operation in Iraq

The Pentagon later identified another service member killed in Iraq as Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Officials said Swinton died July 19 during a controlled detonation of a downed Iranian drone.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

US Military Casualties Increase in Iran Conflict

The deaths mark the first American service member fatalities caused by Iranian strikes since March, according to officials.

The Pentagon said other U.S. personnel were injured during the Jordan attack, including four service members who were medically evacuated to a hospital but have since been released.

The deaths bring the number of U.S. service members killed during the nearly five-month conflict to 18, including a previously unidentified soldier.

Rising Tensions Between US and Iran

The latest attacks come as fighting between the United States and Iran has intensified, with U.S. forces targeting Iranian infrastructure while Iran has launched attacks against American and allied positions throughout the region.

Despite the escalation, U.S. officials have said diplomatic options remain possible.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States remains open to talks, while Iranian officials have also indicated they are willing to discuss potential negotiations.

President Donald Trump addressed the deaths Saturday, calling the loss of the American service members “a very sad thing.”

The Pentagon said investigations into the attacks and the deaths of the service members are ongoing.