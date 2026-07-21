Would you take a Space Alien and a Monkey out to Lunch?

Tuesday, July 21st turned out to be a packed day on the holiday calendar, and Jerry Steffen was ready with the rundown. First up was Invite an Alien to Live With You Day, which Jerry connected to Robin Williams' birthday, since Williams famously played the alien Mork in "Mork and Mindy." So if an extraterrestrial ever shows up looking for a roommate, today would have been the day to say yes.

Also on the calendar was National Take a Monkey to Lunch Day, a quirky little holiday dedicated to celebrating primates, though the crew joked someone better make sure their lunch date actually picks up the tab. And rounding out the holiday trio was National Junk Food Day, which the team celebrated properly with two trivia questions dedicated to chips, candy, and everything in between.

The first question dug into the colorful history of M&M's, the sugar coated chocolate candy that first hit shelves back in 1941. Viewers were asked which three colors have remained part of the classic M&M's lineup for the candy's entire 85 year run.

1) Which three M&M's colors have always been part of the mix over the past 85 years?

A) Purple, blue, and yellow

B) Brown, green, and yellow

C) Green, red, and orange

2) The second question took a musical turn, spotlighting the 1964 hit "My Boy Lollipop" by Jamaican singer Millie Small, widely considered the first commercially successful ska song. According to Small, a then unknown 19 year old performer played the harmonica solo on the track, years before becoming a household name.

Who played the harmonica solo on "My Boy Lollipop," according to Millie Small?

A) Ozzy Osbourne

B) Jim Morrison

C) Rod Stewart

Think you know your candy colors and your classic ska trivia? Watch the segment above to see if your answers hold up, and catch Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz with Jerry Steffen weekday mornings on NBC Palm Springs.



