Americans Socializing Less as Loneliness Continues to Rise

New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Americans are spending less time socializing than they did a decade ago, averaging just 35 minutes a day in 2025 compared to 41 minutes in 2015. Experts say increased time on social media, particularly among teens, is replacing meaningful in-person interactions and contributing to growing feelings of loneliness. Psychologists warn that chronic loneliness can negatively impact both mental and physical health, emphasizing that genuine social connection is essential for overall well-being.