Weather
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Wednesday, July 22, 2026!
An Extreme Heat Warning has been posted through Monday for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley where high temperatures will heat-up into the one-tweens today followed by a stint of middle one-teens beginning tomorrow.
The Valley will be under lots of sunshine today, tomorrow and Friday with perimeter mountain clouds followed by a few extra clouds on Saturday.
Valley dew points will hover in the upper-50s to around 60° each day into the weekend.
Please be cautious when outdoors. Try to limit your time under the Sun, take frequent breaks, wear light/loose clothing, and stay hydrated.
Valley high temperatures will back-off to around near-normal high temps around 109° by Tuesday of next week.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 21, 2026