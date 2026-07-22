An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Wednesday, July 22, 2026!

An Extreme Heat Warning has been posted through Monday for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley where high temperatures will heat-up into the one-tweens today followed by a stint of middle one-teens beginning tomorrow.



The Valley will be under lots of sunshine today, tomorrow and Friday with perimeter mountain clouds followed by a few extra clouds on Saturday.

Valley dew points will hover in the upper-50s to around 60° each day into the weekend.

Please be cautious when outdoors. Try to limit your time under the Sun, take frequent breaks, wear light/loose clothing, and stay hydrated.



Valley high temperatures will back-off to around near-normal high temps around 109° by Tuesday of next week.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings