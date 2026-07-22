Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises For Eighth Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular

gasoline in Riverside County rose today for the eighth consecutive day,

increasing 3.5 cents to $5.471.



The average price has risen 23.6 cents over the past eight days,

including 3.2 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price

Information Service. It is 21.7 cents more than one week ago, 7 cents higher

than one month ago and $1.135 greater than one year ago.



The average price has increased 92 cents since the start of the joint

U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and

drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.



The national average price also rose for the eighth consecutive day,

increasing 4.1 cents to $4.06. It has risen 20.1 cents over the past eight

days, including 1.6 cents Tuesday.



The national average price is 17 cents more than one week ago, 13.1

cents higher than one month ago and 91.5 cents greater than one year ago. It

has increased $1.078 since the attack on Iran.



``This weekend will represent peak yearly U.S. gasoline demand --

(about) 375 million gallons per day before starting to decline into August,''

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-

time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations, wrote on social

media Tuesday.

`

`Unfortunately untimely with gas prices rising. Americans will spend

(about) $1 billion more on gasoline this weekend compared to the same a year

ago.''



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