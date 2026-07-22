Bronx River Parkway Flooding Leaves Cars Submerged, Strands Drivers in Yonkers After Heavy Rain

Heavy rainfall caused severe flash flooding on the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers, New York, Tuesday evening, trapping motorists and leaving multiple vehicles submerged as floodwaters overwhelmed the roadway.

The parkway quickly disappeared beneath rising water, with stranded vehicles lining the road and drivers unable to move. Witnesses said police responded to the scene and instructed motorists to remain patient while crews worked to safely direct traffic away from the flooded area.

One driver told reporters he had been stuck for nearly 90 minutes as officers prepared to move vehicles in reverse away from the flooding.

From an overpass near Palmer Road, onlookers watched the dangerous conditions unfold. Two vehicles were almost completely underwater, with only their roofs visible above the floodwaters.

Witnesses said at least five vehicles ahead of them became submerged after drivers attempted to continue through the rising water.

One of those drivers, Saul Passantes, described the frightening moment his vehicle was overtaken by floodwaters.

"Next thing you know, it's a lot of water coming. And next thing I start feeling, the car is floating, floating, floating," Passantes said.

After climbing out through his vehicle's window, Passantes waited on the roof of his car for rescue. He said he tried to move the vehicle but quickly realized the water was too deep.

Authorities eventually allowed many stranded motorists to turn around and exit by traveling northbound in the southbound lanes under police direction.

Residents say flooding along the Bronx River Parkway has become a recurring problem during periods of heavy rain, with some expressing frustration that the roadway continues to flood during major storms.

Officials said the two vehicles submerged beneath the Palmer Road overpass remained stranded overnight because the water had not receded enough during daylight hours for crews to safely remove them.

The flooding was part of a powerful storm system that brought heavy rain and dangerous flash flooding to parts of the Northeast, creating hazardous travel conditions across the region.