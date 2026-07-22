Coachella City Council Approves New Bus for Senior Center

The Coachella City Council has unanimously approved the purchase of a new bus to improve transportation services for local seniors.

During a special meeting, council members voted to purchase a 24-passenger ultra-low emission diesel bus equipped with space for two wheelchairs.

The new vehicle will cost just over $212,000 and is expected to arrive within four to six months.

City officials say the bus will replace the Senior Center's aging 2008 Chevrolet Kodiak, which has experienced ongoing mechanical issues, including unreliable air conditioning.

The replacement bus is expected to provide a safer, more dependable and more comfortable ride for seniors who rely on the city's transportation services for medical appointments, shopping trips and other daily activities.

Officials say the investment reflects the city's continued commitment to improving services for its senior community and ensuring residents have access to reliable transportation for years to come.