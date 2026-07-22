Coachella City Council to Discuss City Attorney, Weigh Bus Purchase Tonight

The Coachella City Council is holding two meetings today, a regular session followed by a special meeting focused on buying a new bus for the city's fleet.

Before the public meeting starts, council members are meeting behind closed doors to review the city attorney's performance and discuss potential litigation against the city. Once the 6 p.m. session opens, the council plans to honor the Coachella Fire Department with a proclamation, then work through a list of items including sponsorships for two Dia de los Muertos events and a new resolution setting sewer rates.

Right after that, council members are moving into a special meeting to decide which bus to buy for the city's fleet. The city says the upgrade is needed because some of its current buses have racked up more than 300,000 miles.

Staff gave council five options to choose from. A natural gas or diesel bus would cost between roughly $213,000 and $311,000, while electric models run higher, one priced around $333,000 and another near $349,000. A hydrogen-powered bus, the priciest option, is estimated at $500,000 or more, though the city says that quote isn't finalized yet.

Council members are expected to advise a spending range between roughly $213,000 and $500,000 at tonight's meeting, giving the city room to move forward with whichever bus it opts for. Both meetings are happening at Coachella City Hall and will stream on the city's website.



