Coachella Leaders Vote on New Senior Transportation Bus After Years of Community Concerns

Coachella city leaders are considering a major investment in senior transportation after years of residents urging the city to improve access and reliability.

During a special city council meeting, officials are expected to vote on whether to purchase a new bus specifically designed to transport seniors throughout the community.

The proposal comes after senior residents repeatedly raised concerns about the city’s current transportation options, including aging vehicles, air conditioning issues, and ADA accessibility challenges.

Coachella Mayor Dr. Frank Figueroa called for the special meeting, saying he did not want seniors to wait any longer for improved transportation services.

The proposed bus would help transport seniors to and from the Coachella Senior Center and the new Siena housing complex, an affordable housing development for seniors that recently broke ground.

According to the city staff report, officials are considering several vehicle options, including:

A 22-passenger natural gas bus

A 24-passenger low-emission diesel bus

A 20-passenger electric bus

A 12-passenger electric bus

A 40-passenger hydrogen bus



The estimated cost ranges from approximately $213,000 to $500,000, depending on the vehicle selected.

The city’s current transportation fleet includes buses that are about a decade old with more than 300,000 miles, along with an older 22-passenger bus that officials say is past its prime. The city also has a 2023 Ford Transit vehicle, but officials say it does not fully meet the ADA needs of some senior riders.

For many seniors, transportation is about more than simply getting from one location to another.

Residents told city leaders that some seniors with mobility challenges have been unable to attend meetings or access services because they do not have reliable transportation.

The Coachella City Council has two options: approve the purchase of a new senior transportation bus within the proposed spending range, or choose not to move forward with the purchase.