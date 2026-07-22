Coachella Valley Lakers Set to Bring NBA G League Basketball to Acrisure Arena

The Coachella Valley is getting a new professional basketball team, and excitement is already building ahead of the team's debut.

The Coachella Valley Lakers, the NBA G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers, are set to make Acrisure Arena their new home beginning this November. The team is expected to bring 24 home games to the Coachella Valley, giving local sports fans another professional team to support.

Acrisure Arena officials say the new team is another opportunity to expand the entertainment options available to sports fans throughout the region. After the success of previous basketball-related events at the arena, officials believe the Coachella Valley Lakers can quickly become a fan favorite.

Season tickets officially went on sale this week, and officials say interest has already been strong. Season-ticket holders will receive access to all 24 home games, along with benefits including discounted parking, food and beverages, and invitations to exclusive membership events.

The team could also attract fans from outside the Coachella Valley. Officials anticipate that basketball fans from the Inland Empire, including areas such as Ontario, may make the trip to Acrisure Arena to watch the Lakers' G League affiliate.

For fans already familiar with Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds, officials say the new basketball experience will deliver the same high level of entertainment and in-game atmosphere that has become associated with the venue.

The complete Coachella Valley Lakers schedule has not yet been released, but fans can expect the team's 24-game home slate to begin in November as the newest professional sports addition to the Coachella Valley.