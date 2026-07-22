CSU San Bernardino Names Dr. S. Terri Gomez as New University President

California State University, San Bernardino has selected Dr. S. Terri Gomez as its next university president.

The California State University Board of Trustees appointed Gomez, who currently serves as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Cal Poly Pomona, to lead CSUSB.

Gomez is a first-generation college graduate and an Inland Empire native who began her higher education journey at San Bernardino Valley College before earning her bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees from UCLA.

University leaders say Gomez brings nearly three decades of experience in higher education, with a focus on student success, academic innovation, and expanding access to college opportunities.

Throughout her career, Gomez has championed programs designed to support student achievement and strengthen pathways to higher education.

Dr. Gomez will officially assume the presidency of Cal State San Bernardino on August 3.