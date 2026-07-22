Denise Delgado's Mayoral Run Now Includes A Familiar Rival, The Man Who Filed To Recall Her

The race for Coachella mayor just picked up a new name. In an email to NBC Palm Springs, the city's official list of 2026 candidates confirms Councilmember Denise Delgado is running for mayor, matching what her campaign paperwork showed earlier this month. Alongside Delgado are two other candidates running for the city’s lead role, including More Than Politics Coachella Valley podcast host Jesus Gonzalez, who is currently leading a recall effort against Councilmember Delgado and Councilmember Yadira Perez.

We reached out to Gonzalez, who provided the following statement. “I pulled nomination papers and I'm seriously considering running for Mayor. I've watched the direction our city has taken, and I know Coachella deserves better. Our current leadership has taken the city in the wrong direction, including voting in favor of the proposed 12 data centers and other decisions that have caused many residents to lose trust in City Hall. This is not about me. It is about public service and making sure our city is focused on the people who need us most, especially our seniors, children, and working families. If I decide to run, it is because I believe I have the education, experience, and background in state and local government to effectively serve the people of Coachella and move our city forward. The best is yet to come for the City of Coachella.”



Gonzalez, the son of former indicted Coachella mayor Jesus R. Gonzalez has also faced criticism of his own, centered around his intentions behind the recall. According to Gonzalez, he now has 120 days to collect upward of 3,000 signatures to place the recall against Delgado on the ballot for the 2026 primary elections in November. Gonzalez says he is still waiting to hear an update about Perez’s recall.

Among the list of candidates running for Coachella city council is Vicente Zamora, the co-host of More than Coachella Valley Politics, who is also leading the recall effort against the two councilmembers.

Gonzalez and Zamora host the podcast "More Than Politics Coachella Valley" and are regulars at Coachella council meetings, where they've criticized city leadership and pushed back against proposed data center projects in the valley. The city of Coachella will update the list of candidates and post it on their website on a daily basis.

We reached out to Denise Delgado for comment when news of her filing for the mayor race first came out. We are still waiting for a response.

Filing for Coachella's 2026 municipal election closes August 7th.