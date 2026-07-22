Galilee Center and Stuft Pizza Team Up for Fundraiser Supporting Families in Need

The Galilee Center is partnering with Stuft Pizza for a community fundraiser to help support families in need across the eastern Coachella Valley.

The event will take place Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., with participating Stuft Pizza locations in Palm Desert and La Quinta donating 10 percent of all sales directly to the Galilee Center.

Customers can participate by dining in, ordering takeout or placing delivery orders during the fundraiser.

Organizers say every purchase made during the event will help support the Galilee Center's ongoing efforts to provide food assistance, emergency services and other essential resources to individuals and families throughout the eastern Coachella Valley.

The nonprofit encourages community members to enjoy a meal while helping make a difference for local families in need.