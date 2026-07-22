Independent Autopsy Finds Mississippi Teen Nolan Wells' Cause and Manner of Death Undetermined

An independent autopsy commissioned by the family of 18-year-old Nolan Wells has determined that both the cause and manner of his death remain undetermined, according to attorneys representing the family.

The findings were announced Wednesday during a news conference in Chicago led by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Wells family's legal team.

Wells, of Mississippi, was last seen on July 4 after traveling by boat with a group of friends to an island to celebrate the holiday. According to investigators, his friends told police that Wells decided to remain on the island longer and planned to catch a ride back with others. His body was discovered two days later.

Reading from the independent forensic report, Crump said the pathologist concluded that the cause and manner of death could not be determined without additional investigation.

"The cause of death is undetermined pending investigation, and the manner of death is undetermined pending investigation," Crump said during the news conference.

Crump said the independent forensic examiner is seeking access to evidence collected during the original investigation, including photographs and observations made by the Mississippi medical examiner closer to the time of Wells' death.

The attorney emphasized that the independent pathologist could not rule out the possibility that non-accidental factors contributed to Wells' death, saying additional investigative information is needed before any final conclusions can be reached.

"We have to continue to demand transparency," Crump said, urging officials to share evidence that could help determine what happened.

Wells' mother, Christine Wells-Wonsley, spoke emotionally about the family's loss and their search for answers.

"Losing a child truly breaks your heart," she said. "The only question that we have is what happened to our son."

The Jackson County, Mississippi, Coroner's Office also conducted an autopsy following Wells' death, but those findings have not yet been released publicly. NBC News reported that the coroner's office is still awaiting toxicology results before issuing its final report.

The investigation into Nolan Wells' death remains ongoing, and no official determination has been made regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.