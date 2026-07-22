Indio Man Pleads Not Guilty in Mecca Murder Case

A convicted felon accused of killing a Mecca man and injuring another person has pleaded not guilty to murder and other felony charges.

Adolfo Suarez Lopez, 50, of Indio, was arrested earlier this month following an investigation into the June shooting death of 44-year-old Alberto Padron.

Prosecutors have charged Lopez with murder, attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, and multiple firearm enhancement allegations.

Authorities say Lopez is being held without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning while the case moves through the court system.

A felony settlement conference has been scheduled for Aug. 27.

If convicted, Lopez could face a lengthy prison sentence. The case remains pending, and under the law, all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.