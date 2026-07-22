Jim Gray Named President of Palm Springs Public Library Foundation Board

The Palm Springs Public Library Foundation has selected Jim Gray as president of its Board of Directors for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

Gray succeeds Bill Wiley, who will continue serving on the board as immediate past president.

A member of the foundation's board since 2024, Gray has played an active role in supporting the organization's $7 million capital campaign benefiting the renovation of the Palm Springs Public Library.

The fundraising effort is part of the library's larger $52 million transformation project, which is currently under construction.

Once completed, the renovated library is expected to reopen in late 2027 as a modern community hub featuring updated spaces for learning, technology, programs and public events.

Foundation leaders say Gray's leadership will help guide continued fundraising efforts and support the library's mission of serving residents for generations to come as the project moves toward completion.