Kansas City Chiefs Reveal $3 Billion Stadium Renderings Ahead of 2031 Opening

The Kansas City Chiefs have released new renderings of their planned $3 billion state-of-the-art football stadium, offering a first look at the venue expected to become the team's home beginning with the 2031 NFL season.

The stadium will be built in Wyandotte County, Kansas, and is designed to seat 70,000 fans. According to the team, the venue is engineered to maximize crowd noise and create one of the loudest game-day environments in the NFL.

The project also includes a 20,000-space parking lot designed to enhance the tailgating experience for fans.

Beyond the stadium, the Chiefs plan to build a new team headquarters and practice facility in Olathe, Kansas, along with two mixed-use development districts.

Officials estimate the combined developments will generate more than 36,000 full-time jobs and contribute over $8 billion in economic value during construction, making it one of the largest sports-related development projects in the region.

The stadium is expected to open in time for the 2031 football season.