National Mango Day Turns Into a Wednesday Brain Teaser on Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz

Wednesday, July 22nd, 2026 is stacked with fun holidays, and Jerry Steffen is here to help you make the most of them. It's National BLT Sandwich Day, a tribute to the classic toasted lunch staple loaded with bacon, lettuce, and tomato. It's also National Hammock Day, the perfect excuse to string one up between two shady trees and do absolutely nothing productive. And rounding things out, it's National Mango Day, honoring the sweet, nutrient packed fruit that originated in India, now the world's largest mango producer. A single serving is only about 70 calories, yet it's loaded with vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, so grab one and head straight for that hammock.

With mango as the theme of the day, Jerry brought two pop culture questions to test how well the crew, and you, actually know your mango trivia. Think you can outscore the newsroom? Take a look below, then watch the attached video to see who got it right.

1) Consider one of the most recurring sketches in Saturday Night Live history. Mango is a male exotic dancer who performs at a strip club, where actors and guest hosts become strangely infatuated with him. Mango, known for his tight fitting fuchsia garments, was played by which comedian?

A) Bobby Moynihan

B) Chris Kattan

C) Jimmy Fallon

2) This singer, songwriter, and guitarist has released more than 30 albums over a career spanning the 1970s through the 2020s, often giving his album titles playful, parody inspired names. Three of his album titles include the phrases "a white sport coat and a pink crustacean," "off to see the lizard," and "last mango in Paris." Which artist are we talking about?

A) Bob Seger

B) Garth Brooks

C) Jimmy Buffett

Think you know your mango movie moments and music trivia better than the NBC Palm Springs crew? Watch the full segment above to see how everyone did, and test your own knowledge along the way.