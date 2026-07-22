New Jersey Flooding Causes Road Closures, High Water Rescues and Storm Damage After Heavy Rain

Heavy rain caused widespread flooding and storm damage across parts of New Jersey, leaving roads underwater, stranding vehicles and disrupting travel as emergency and utility crews responded to hazardous conditions.

Video from across the state showed intense rainfall pouring from buildings while floodwaters covered streets and highways. Several roads were closed as motorists navigated standing water, and multiple vehicles became stranded after driving into flooded areas.

One vehicle was seen trapped beneath an overpass after rising floodwaters made the roadway impassable, underscoring the dangers of attempting to drive through flooded streets.

Storm damage also affected major transportation routes. On Interstate 80, ramps were closed as crews assessed flooding and worked to keep motorists away from dangerous areas.

In Stanhope, utility workers responded after a tree fell onto an Interstate 80 overpass, creating additional traffic delays while crews removed debris and addressed damaged utility lines.

Officials urged drivers to avoid flooded roadways and obey road closure signs, warning that even shallow floodwaters can quickly become dangerous and conceal washed-out pavement or other hazards.

The flooding was part of a powerful storm system that brought heavy rain and flash flooding to portions of the Northeast, impacting travel and prompting emergency response efforts across multiple states.