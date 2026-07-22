Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Offers Free August Rides for First Responders

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is honoring first responders with free admission throughout the month of August.

Active police officers, firefighters and other eligible first responders can ride the tram free of charge by presenting a valid photo ID at the Valley Station ticket booth.

As part of the promotion, first responders will also receive a special gift during their visit.

In addition, they may bring up to four guests, each of whom will receive 25 percent off the regular price of admission.

Tramway officials say the annual promotion is their way of recognizing and thanking first responders for their dedication, sacrifice and service to the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway encourages eligible first responders to take advantage of the offer and enjoy the scenic ride and cooler mountain temperatures during the month-long appreciation event.