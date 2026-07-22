Palm Springs Fire Department Shares Safety Tips During Extreme Heat Warning

The Palm Springs Fire Department is reminding residents to take extra precautions as the National Weather Service's Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Monday night.

Fire officials say prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures can lead to serious heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To stay safe, residents are encouraged to drink plenty of water throughout the day and replenish fluids with electrolytes when needed. Officials also recommend taking frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas, especially for those working or exercising outdoors.

The department advises avoiding alcohol, which can contribute to dehydration, and wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing along with a hat and sunglasses to help reduce heat exposure.

Officials are also emphasizing one of the most important summer safety reminders: never leave children or pets unattended inside a parked vehicle, even for a short period of time. Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly and become life-threatening within minutes.

Residents are encouraged to monitor weather conditions, check on elderly neighbors and anyone who may be vulnerable to the heat, and seek medical attention immediately if signs of heat-related illness develop.