Pedestrian Seriously Hurt in Desert Hot Springs Hit-and-Run, Driver Still on the Run

Detectives are trying to track down the driver who hit a pedestrian and sped off Tuesday night in Desert Hot Springs.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Granada Avenue and Palm Drive, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. The pedestrian was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, though police say they don't have an update on the person's condition at this time.

Investigators say the driver fled the scene before officers arrived. Police have not released the identity of the pedestrian or released a description of the driver and vehicle involved. The investigation is still in its early stages.

NBC Palm Springs will update this story as more information becomes available.



