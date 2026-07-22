Police Search for Hit-and-Run Driver After Desert Hot Springs Crash

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was seriously injured in Desert Hot Springs on Monday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Granada Avenue and Palm Drive.

The pedestrian was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. Authorities have not released the victim's identity or provided an update on their condition.

Investigators say the driver fled the scene before officers arrived. No description of the suspect or vehicle has been released.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.