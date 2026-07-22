Ryan Fox Wins 2026 Open Championship, Captures First Career Major at Royal Birkdale

Ryan Fox captured the biggest victory of his career Sunday, winning the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale after sinking a pressure-packed birdie putt on the 18th hole to secure his first major championship.

The 39-year-old New Zealander finished one shot ahead of American Cameron Young, who fired a brilliant 6-under 64 earlier in the day to take the clubhouse lead. Fox answered with a dramatic finish, making four birdies over his final six holes before calmly rolling in the tournament-winning putt to claim the Claret Jug.

The victory makes Fox just the third New Zealander to win a men's major golf championship and marks his first career major title.

Fox entered Sunday's final round trailing leader Sam Burns by two strokes but steadily climbed the leaderboard while Burns struggled down the stretch, failing to make a birdie over his final 12 holes.

Following the victory, Fox thanked his family, including his wife and children, who were watching from Florida.

"My kids said, 'Bring back a trophy.' I think that's a pretty cool one to bring back for them," Fox said during the NBC Sports broadcast.

Fox finished the tournament at 2-under 68 on Sunday, while Cameron Young's runner-up finish added another near miss in his pursuit of a first major championship despite winning The Players earlier this season.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler finished tied for fourth alongside Tommy Fleetwood after shooting a 3-under 67 in the final round. Bryson DeChambeau finished tied for 14th, while Rory McIlroy ended the tournament tied for 40th.

Fox's triumph comes after a winding journey to the PGA Tour. He previously spoke publicly about the mental challenges of joining the PGA Tour as a 37-year-old rookie after years competing on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia.

The Open Championship victory is the defining moment of Fox's career and adds his name to golf history as one of the sport's newest major champions.