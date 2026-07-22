State Ethics Agency Investigating Rancho Mirage Councilmember Steve Downs

The California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) has opened an investigation into Rancho Mirage City Councilmember Steve Downs following an anonymous complaint over his financial disclosures.

The investigation began in April after allegations that Downs failed to report ongoing work with a real estate company now operated by his son. The complaint also questions whether Downs remained active in real estate despite publicly stating he had retired.

The FPPC has not accused Downs of any wrongdoing and has not reached any conclusions. Officials say opening a formal investigation means the allegations warranted further review.

In a statement to NBC Palm Springs, Downs said the allegations are inaccurate, stating:

"The anonymous complaint suggests I did not actually retire, continued to work in real estate, and received unreported income from that work. Those allegations are not accurate."

The investigation remains ongoing. NBC Palm Springs will continue to follow the case and provide updates as they become available.