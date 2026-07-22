Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Close Lower Wednesday

U.S. financial markets closed lower on Wednesday, with all three major indexes finishing the day in negative territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 6.06 points (0.01%) to close at 52,218.58.

The S&P 500 fell 10.24 points (0.14%), ending the session at 7,498.96.

The Nasdaq Composite posted the largest decline of the day, dropping 146.30 points (0.57%) to close at 25,690.90.

The modest losses came as investors continued to monitor market conditions and broader economic developments.

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