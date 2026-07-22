"Taste of Summer" Mixer Highlights Local Dining and Nonprofits

The "Taste of Summer Mixer" was held Wednesday night at Mission Hills Country Club, bringing together local restaurants, businesses, and nonprofit organizations to celebrate Rancho Mirage's annual dining event.

Mission Hills General Manager Dan Hewitson, who also serves on the Chamber of Commerce board, said the program encourages residents and visitors to support local restaurants during the slower summer season.

Although Mission Hills is a private club, Hewitson says it opens its doors during Taste of Summer, offering special dining discounts to participants Thursday through Sunday.

The annual promotion also benefits the community, with 44 local nonprofits participating as part of this year's program.

Organizers say the event is a chance to enjoy local dining while supporting businesses and charitable organizations across Rancho Mirage.