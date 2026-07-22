Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage Returns with Dining Deals and Community Giving

Food lovers can enjoy special dining deals while supporting local charities as Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage returns beginning tomorrow.

The annual event features discounts and special offers at participating Rancho Mirage restaurants during the slower summer season, encouraging residents and visitors to explore the city's dining scene.

The program also serves as a fundraiser for local nonprofit organizations, with proceeds benefiting the Joslyn Center, Alzheimer's Coachella Valley, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

To participate, diners simply need to purchase a $10 Taste of Summer wristband, available through the participating nonprofit organizations.

Organizers say every wristband sold helps provide critical funding for programs and services that support seniors, families, children and individuals living with Alzheimer's disease throughout the Coachella Valley.

A complete list of participating restaurants and nonprofit organizations is available in the Resources section of our website.