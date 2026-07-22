Local & Community
The 90-year-old Palm Springs man reported missing this morning has been found.
Filemon Sanchez, the 90-year-old man with dementia who went missing from his Desert Park Avenue home early Wednesday morning, has been found.
Palm Springs police say Sanchez was located around 9:30 a.m. the same day. Police did not disclose where he was found or his current condition.
UPDATED AT: July 22, 2026 at 9:53 AM
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 22, 2026
NBC Palm SpringsPalm Springs PoliceMissing PersonEmergency Response
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