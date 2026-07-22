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The 90-year-old Palm Springs man reported missing this morning has been found.

Palm Springs Police Are Searching For A 90-Year-Old Man With Dementia Who Walked Away From His Home This Morning.

Filemon Sanchez, the 90-year-old man with dementia who went missing from his Desert Park Avenue home early Wednesday morning, has been found.

Palm Springs police say Sanchez was located around 9:30 a.m. the same day. Police did not disclose where he was found or his current condition.

UPDATED AT: July 22, 2026 at 9:53 AM

By: NBC Palm Springs

July 22, 2026

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The 90-year-old Palm Springs man reported missing this morning has been found.