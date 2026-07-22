Trump Says Iran Fight "Far From Over" as Pentagon Puts War's Price Tag at $37.5 Billion

The United States carried out its eleventh straight night of strikes against Iran overnight, and President Trump says the fighting isn't close to finished, even as he continues to insist Iran wants to reach a deal.

"And we're not finished at all," Trump said.

The Pentagon has now identified several of the service members killed in Iranian attacks over the weekend. Thirty-year-old Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton died in an Iranian drone strike in Iraq. His wife described him as an amazing father and husband who took care of his soldiers. Twenty-five-year-old First Lt. Tyler James Feehan and 19-year-old Private Isabella Gonzalez were killed in an Iranian attack on their base in Jordan. Feehan's mother said she was devastated but proud, and that her son was engaged and had big dreams for his future. Overnight, the Pentagon also identified 28-year-old Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, who had been missing since the Jordan attack, as now believed killed in action.

Trump is set to greet the remains of fallen American troops today during a ceremony at Dover Air Force Base.

Meanwhile, Iran is ramping up attacks against U.S. allies in the Gulf, and the war's cost is becoming a fight of its own in Washington. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congress the war has cost $37.5 billion so far, though three U.S. officials told NBC News earlier this month that the Pentagon's own internal estimate ran as high as $100 billion. Hegseth is now asking Congress for nearly $70 billion more to keep funding the war, a request that led to a tense exchange during a Senate hearing.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, pushed back hard. "You are asking for unlimited money for bombs when people can't feed families," she said.

Hegseth defended the spending. "Not unlimited bombs, Senator. I'm asking for the right bombs at the right time," he said.

Lawmakers are pressing the administration for a clearer answer on how, and when, the war will end.



